Here's Why Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Affirm Holdings (AFRM) standing at $30.21, reflecting a -0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had gained 3.75% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Affirm Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.44, reflecting a 36.23% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $599.5 million, indicating a 34.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.98 per share and a revenue of $2.26 billion, signifying shifts of +40.72% and +42.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Affirm Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.