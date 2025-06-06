Here's Why Aehr Test Systems Surged Again This Week

Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose another 15.9% in the week to Friday morning. The move marks another wave of optimism for its potential to diversify away from its core silicon carbide (SiC) wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) test solutions and into new markets such as the gallium nitride (GaN) WLBI market.

Why developing new markets matters

Not only would diversification help reduce dependence on the SiC WLBI market (where ON Semiconductor is traditionally a major customer for Aehr), it would also move Aehr Test Systems into a GaN market that appears to be building momentum.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The good news is Aehr disclosed that three of its four customers, each of which represented more than 10% of its revenue in the third quarter, were in artificial intelligence processors and in the GaN WLBI market on its recent earnings call.

The latter is pertinent considering that Navitas Semiconductor recently said it had been selected to collaborate with Nvidia to develop GaN and SiC chips for the next-generation data center architecture.

The news sent Navitas stock soaring, and this week Navitas also said it had a partnership in place to develop SiC chips with BrightLoop.

Navitas and Aehr Test Systems

All of which raises the question whether Navitas is one of the customers Aehr's management mentioned recently. Confidentiality agreements preclude disclosure, but at a recent William Blair conference, the moderator referenced the Navitas/Nvidia collaboration when introducing Aehr CEO Gayn Erickson. Erickson didn't deny that Navitas is a customer.

That's way short of a strong conclusion that Navitas is a significant Aehr customer, and Sherlock Holmes would blush at the logic, but it's probably what's driving the stock higher this week.

Should you invest $1,000 in Aehr Test Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aehr Test Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,538!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $869,841!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 789% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.