Here's Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Slumped Today (Hint: It's AI Related)

Key Points

The market is stressing the nuance of Advanced Micro Devices' guidance today.

What Teradyne said just a day earlier is probably more relevant to Aehr Test Systems in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems ›

Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) declined by almost 15% by 1 p.m. today, only to recover some lost ground later in the day. The move comes as part of a broader sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI)- related stocks, driven by the market's displeasure with Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD)guidance for a sequential sales decline in its first quarter of 2026.

Does the sell-off make sense?

To be clear, AMD's guidance implies 32% year-over-year growth, but the market focused on the potential 5% sequential decline as some sort of indication of a slowdown in AI infrastructure spending. That matters to Aehr Test Systems as the company is pivoting toward wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) test solutions for customers developing AI processors, after its core market (WLBI for a silicon carbide market dominated by electric vehicle-related spending) slowed markedly.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That said, the AMD sell-off looks like a classic case of the market getting jittery and finding an excuse to sell stock. It's all the more puzzling considering that the day before, Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER), a company that also makes semiconductor test equipment, said that its fourth quarter sales and earnings came in ahead of its guidance range, "fueled by AI-related demand in compute, networking and memory within our Semi Test business.'"

Where next for Aehr Tet Systems

Teradyne is an interesting comparison because its testing solutions (used when semiconductor companies start developing and ramping production) tend to be earlier in the cycle than Aehr's systems, which test the quality and reliability of wafer production.

As such, the strengthening momentum in Teradyne's business indicates growth down the line for Aehr. If the sell-off persists, it could create an excellent buying opportunity.

Should you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aehr Test Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $431,111!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,521!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 4, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool recommends Teradyne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.