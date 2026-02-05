Here's Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Popped 27% in January

Key Points

The stock has sold off recently, but is still up handsomely in 2026.

The company's orders are set to surge in the near future, leading to soaring revenue growth in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems ›

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) stock rose by a whopping 27% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Moreover, despite a recent sell-off off it remains up more than 15% on the year as I write. The move comes after the company's recent results, management commentary, and peer reporting confirm that Aehr's pivot toward the AI processor market is set to pay off.

Aehr Test Systems' pivot

The company makes test equipment that helps ensure the quality and reliability of semiconductors. It's a critical issue for its customers because chip failures can cause significant problems, not least for electric vehicles (EVs) that can suddenly fail. The EV market (silicon carbide, or SiC chips) is the company's traditional core market, and its sales boomed when automakers accelerated their EV development plans during lockdowns, only to reverse course when disappointing sales led to a scaling back of ambitions.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That said, EVs aren't the only industry that hates unsuspected failures, and Aehr has pivoted toward burn-in test systems for customers developing AI processors.

Aehr Test Systems is about to take off

Last year, the company acquired an undisclosed lead customer, which management describes as a "world-leading hyperscaler" , and has already won orders from it. However, the big step-up in orders is expected to occur this financial year.

For reference, Aehr reported its second-quarter 2026 earnings (ended Nov. 28) in January, so when management discloses that it expects bookings of $60 million to $80 million in the second half of the year, it's talking about the period from the end of November to the end of May.

The bookings expectation is significant and many multiples higher than the $6.2 million in bookings reported in the second quarter. In addition, at its midpoint, it's about 1.5 times Wall Street's revenue expectations for Aehr in 2026, namely $47 million.

Where next for Aehr Test Systems

Now that CEO Gayn Erickson has given a figure, investors will expect Aehr to reach it and then announce further order growth. Meanwhile, its EV market will surely stabilize and start to grow in the future, because despite EV sales not panning out as the industry hoped, EVs remain a growth part of the auto market, and lower interest rates will surely boost its prospects. Combined with nascent but accelerating growth from AI processors, Aehr has a bright future.

Should you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aehr Test Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $432,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.