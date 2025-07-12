Here's Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Had a Wild Ride in the First Half of 2025

Key Points Aehr's traditional end markets are suffering from a slowdown in electric vehicle investment.

The company has successfully opened up new markets that could potentially be far larger than its core silicon carbide end market.

10 stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems ›

Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) slumped by 22.2% in the first half of 2025, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That figure may surprise investors, not least because it's a long, long way from telling the whole story of a stock that declined 56% in the first three months of 2025 only to rise 77.4% in the last three months of the half-year.

Aehr Test Systems' wild ride in 2025

The fall and rise of the stock mirrors the narrative around it and its end markets. The company recently reported its full-year financial 2025 earnings. For the sake of clarity, its financial year ends on May 30. Going back to focusing on the first six months of the calendar year, Aehr started the year with most investors thinking of it as a company focused on the silicon carbide (SiC) wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) market, and with good reason, because the SiC WLBI market accounted for 90% of its sales in its financial year 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) has previously been named as a significant customer, and its sales slowdown has mirrored a broader slowdown in the SiC market, principally in the electric vehicle (EV) market. A combination of an ongoing relatively high interest rate and a correction from a previous boom in EV spending meant Aehr couldn't rely on the SiC WLBI market for growth in its financial 2025.

Indeed, CEO Gayn Erickson recently outlined that SiC WLBI "made up less than 40% of our revenue this fiscal '25." As such, the story of Aehr's first three months was disappointing, as its EV end market for SiC WLBI equipment continued to weaken.

Aehr Test Systems develops new markets

The significant turnaround in the stock's fortunes in 2025 occurred in the third-quarter earnings report in April, when management announced it was expanding into new markets and was on track to generate 35% of its revenue (later confirmed) from the artificial intelligence (AI) processor burn-in market. In addition, management said it had "four customers representing over 10% of revenue, and three of these are new markets," including WLBI of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor supply to the automotive market.

Furthermore, on the fourth-quarter earnings release, Erickson said it had secured "a major hyperscaler" as a first production AI customer in the packaged part burn-in (PPBI) market.

While Aehr isn't naming these significant customers, a slide deck of its customers includes names like Microsoft, Alphabet's Google, Nvidia, ON Semiconductor, and Infineon, among many others.

Where next for Aehr Test Systems?

Management believes its AI end markets are potentially 3 to 5 times larger than its traditional SiC markets, and that optimism is fueling the current stock price strength.

Should you invest $1,000 in Aehr Test Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aehr Test Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,477!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,010,880!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends ON Semiconductor and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.