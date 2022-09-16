Here's Why Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Advanced Energy Industries's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, Advanced Energy Industries had US$383.0m of debt, up from US$313.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$372.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$10.3m. NasdaqGS:AEIS Debt to Equity History September 16th 2022

How Strong Is Advanced Energy Industries' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Advanced Energy Industries had liabilities of US$389.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$564.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$372.7m in cash and US$270.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$309.7m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Advanced Energy Industries has a market capitalization of US$3.15b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Carrying virtually no net debt, Advanced Energy Industries has a very light debt load indeed.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Advanced Energy Industries has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.044 and EBIT of 32.2 times the interest expense. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. But the bad news is that Advanced Energy Industries has seen its EBIT plunge 18% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Advanced Energy Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Advanced Energy Industries recorded free cash flow worth 61% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Advanced Energy Industries's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But we must concede we find its EBIT growth rate has the opposite effect. All these things considered, it appears that Advanced Energy Industries can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Advanced Energy Industries you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

