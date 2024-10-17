Here's Why Adobe Systems (ADBE) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with Adobe Systems (ADBE) standing at $496.83, reflecting a -1.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adobe Systems in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.66, up 9.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.54 billion, up 9.71% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.28 per share and a revenue of $21.44 billion, representing changes of +13.75% and +10.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. Right now, Adobe Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Adobe Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.97.

One should further note that ADBE currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.