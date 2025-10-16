Here's Why Adma Biologics (ADMA) Fell More Than Broader Market

Adma Biologics (ADMA) ended the recent trading session at $14.56, demonstrating a -3.51% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The infectious disease drug developer's shares have seen a decrease of 3.02% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $130.1 million, showing a 8.56% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $506.7 million, indicating changes of +16.33% and +18.82%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Adma Biologics boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Adma Biologics is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.47. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.89 for its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

