Here’s Why Active Fixed Income is a Compelling Choice

According to Russell Investments, the outlook for active fixed income looks quite attractive in 2023. They see opportunities to outperform benchmarks due to market and trading inefficiencies, index construction, and a volatile macro environment due to the lack of clarity around the Fed’s hiking schedule.

Compared to active equity funds, they see more opportunity for alpha in active fixed income for a variety of reasons. A major one is that fixed income indices are constructed with thousands of securities, often with different durations, coupons, and covenants. For astute managers, this can create opportunities to uncover value especially amid rating changes, new issues, and rebalancing by indexes.

Another favorable factor is that many participants in the fixed income market are not focused on maximizing returns. Instead, there are forced buyers of fixed income due to capital requirements like insurance companies and banks. Further, central banks remain active in these markets as well, and they telegraph their intentions well in advance.

Finally, there are simply more inefficiencies in fixed income as the vast bulk continue to be traded over-the-counter which leads to less price transparency and wider bid-ask spreads.

Finsum: Russell Investments sees opportunity for investors in active fixed income funds due to more inefficiencies, less transparency, and more opportunities to uncover value..

