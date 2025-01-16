Here's Why ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Fell More Than Broader Market

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) ended the recent trading session at $17.76, demonstrating a -0.73% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 18.01% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.21, marking a 51.16% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $178.97 million, indicating a 5.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. ACM Research, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.94 for its industry.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.