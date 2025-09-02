Here's Why Accenture (ACN) Fell More Than Broader Market

Accenture (ACN) closed the most recent trading day at $256.17, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 0.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Accenture will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on September 25, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.98, signifying a 6.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.33 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.88 per share and a revenue of $69.41 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.78% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Accenture. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Currently, Accenture is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Accenture is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.76.

We can additionally observe that ACN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

