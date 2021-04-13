Here's Why Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Acadia Healthcare Company Carry?

As you can see below, Acadia Healthcare Company had US$3.12b of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$378.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.74b.

How Strong Is Acadia Healthcare Company's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ACHC Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Acadia Healthcare Company had liabilities of US$1.31b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.24b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$378.7m in cash and US$297.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.87b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$5.31b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Acadia Healthcare Company shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (6.4), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 2.1 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. The good news is that Acadia Healthcare Company improved its EBIT by 5.6% over the last twelve months, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Acadia Healthcare Company's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Acadia Healthcare Company recorded free cash flow worth 74% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Both Acadia Healthcare Company's net debt to EBITDA and its interest cover were discouraging. But on the brighter side of life, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow leaves us feeling more frolicsome. We should also note that Healthcare industry companies like Acadia Healthcare Company commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Acadia Healthcare Company is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Acadia Healthcare Company (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

