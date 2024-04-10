Here's Why Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) reached $60.14, with a -1.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.38 billion, up 0.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.90 per share and revenue of $6.25 billion, which would represent changes of -0.86% and +1.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 8.57% decrease. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.78, which means Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that ASO currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)

