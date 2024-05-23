Here's Why ABM Industries (ABM) Stock is a Great Pick Now

ABM Industries ABM is one of the world’s largest facility services and solutions providers. It has performed exceptionally well over the past three months and has the potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it is time for you to add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes ABM an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock of ABM Industries has gained 16.8% compared with the 9.6% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 5.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Solid Rank: BAH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: ABM has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 5.6%.

Estimate Trend: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABM’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $8.19 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 1.2%. For fiscal 2025, the consensus estimate is pegged at $8.36 billion, indicating 2.1% year-over-year growth.

Growth Factors: ABM’s aviation revenues are driven by strong demand for business and leisure travel, and business wins. The addition of clients has facilitated growth of education revenues. On the technical solutions front, the rise in revenues is largely driven by closeouts of several battery storage projects executed by RavenVolt, as well as growth in the company’s mission-critical and power business. Furthermore, ABM’s business model has led it toward success. It has benefitted from Elevate investments and the consistent execution on the company team’s end.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are AppLovin APP and Nu NU.

AppLovin flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AppLovin delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 60.9%, on average.

Nu currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 52.4%.

Nu delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.

