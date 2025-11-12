Here's Why Abeona Therapeutics Popped Higher Today

Key Points

Abeona stock surged over 25% after reporting strong earnings and receiving positive updates on Zevaskyn.

Major insurers now cover Zevaskyn, and patient identification is progressing.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock soared by more than 25% as of 10 a.m. today. The reason for the surging share price is a strong set of third-quarter earnings and a very positive update on its Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB) treatment, Zevaskyn.

Treatment for a rare disease

RDEB is a very rare and inherited skin disorder that leaves highly sensitive skin, which is easily torn or blistered. Academic studies have estimated its incidence at 3.05 per million births, and prevalence at 1.35 per million. Prevalence is significantly lower than incidence because many sufferers die at an early age due to complications caused by this severe disorder.

Zevaskyn is a gene therapy made from a patient's own skin, which has been modified to carry a healthy copy of a gene responsible for producing collagen, and then applied to the patient's wounds.

Based on the U.S. population of approximately 340.1 million and the prevalence rate, there are approximately 460 potential patients in the U.S. who could benefit from Zevaskyn. This calculation highlights the importance of raising awareness about the treatment and obtaining coverage from commercial healthcare plans.

The good news is that Abeona had positive updates on both.

Patients identified and health coverage

First, management said 30 patients had now been identified at qualifying treatment centers, with 12 patients "in the process of scheduling treatments" from the initial "more than a dozen" identified. This implies a strong willingness among RDEB patients to try treatment.

Second, management also noted, "Policies covering Zevaskyn have been published by all major commercial payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Aetna, Anthem, and most Blue Cross Blue Shield plans."

These developments are so positive that the market chose to overlook the one-quarter delay in the start of treatments due to a now-resolved issue.

All told, Abeona looks set to start treating patients this quarter, with significant growth in revenue to come in 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.