Here's Why Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Fell More Than Broader Market

Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) closed the latest trading day at $7.42, indicating a -1.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Shares of the specialty retail witnessed a loss of 26.4% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aaron's Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 112.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $517.33 million, down 6.68% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $2.12 billion, indicating changes of -90.12% and -1.1%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 91.98% downward. Right now, Aaron's Company, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Aaron's Company, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.96.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.