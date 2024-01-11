Here's Why Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) reached $10.89, with a -1.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty retail had lost 2.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aaron's Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.03, indicating a 66.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $542.88 million, indicating a 7.92% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Aaron's Company, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Aaron's Company, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.57.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.