Here's Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for IQVIA (IQV) Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is currently benefiting from a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure.

The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 11.6%. Further, earnings are anticipated to register growth of 12.1% and 13.1% in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Factors That Augur Well

A set of robust capabilities places IQVIA strongly in the life sciences space and positions it well to make the most of the market opportunities. The company has a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure, analytics-driven clinical development capabilities, a robust real-world solutions ecosystem, and a growing set of proprietary clinical and commercial applications that allow it to grow and retain relationships with healthcare stakeholders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Revenue (TTM)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. revenue-ttm | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQVIA’s enormous treasure trove of information is a distinguishing asset and perhaps a big barrier to entry for competitors. The company’s addressable market size is more than $210 billion.

IQVIA has a consistent record of share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, IQV had repurchased shares worth $406 million, $447 million and $949 million, respectively. Such moves not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact the EPS.

Some Risks

IQVIA’s current ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was pegged at 0.96, lower than the current ratio of 1.05 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. A decline in the current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.



