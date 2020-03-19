Here's Why a COVID-19 Bill Sent HCA Shares Soaring 22.6% Today

What happened

After President Trump signed legislation boosting Medicaid funding, shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) rallied 22.6% on Thursday.

So what

HCA Healthcare is one of the country's biggest healthcare companies, treating patients through 184 hospitals and 123 freestanding surgery centers in 21 states. The company reported revenue of $13.5 billion in Q4 2019.

Image source: Getty Images.

Hospital operators are expected to see significant increases in demand because of admissions resulting from COVID-19, which can cause life-threatening respiratory complications.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 236,420 confirmed cases worldwide, including 11,274 in the United States. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued on Wednesday indicated that over 20% of 2,449 cases identified between Feb. 12 through March 16 required hospitalization.

As part of a broader financial relief package designed to address challenges arising from the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., President Trump signed a bill into law on Wednesday that provides clarity into reimbursement for healthcare required by COVID-19 patients. The bill boosts the federal government's Medicaid matching funds by 6.2%. It also requires private health plans, Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and other public insurance plans to cover COVID-19 testing and visits to hospitals or physicians' offices at no cost to patients. It also makes $1 billion available to reimburse providers for testing uninsured individuals.

Now what

Clarity into costs is important because there's significant uncertainty regarding the strain COVID-19 may put on hospital systems. In addition to potentially incurring significant unreimbursed expenses, hospital revenue is taking a hit because of delays to elective procedures, which contribute significantly to profitability. If COVID-19 cases continue climbing, Wednesday's legislation may be only the first step toward ensuring HCA Healthcare and its competitors remain financially viable throughout this crisis.

10 stocks we like better than HCA Healthcare

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HCA Healthcare wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Todd Campbell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may have positions in the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends HCA Healthcare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.