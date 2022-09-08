Here's Who Should (and Shouldn't) Upgrade to the iPhone 14

Apple introduced the iPhone 14 lineup on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, and it will include four models: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Several of the new models cost more than $1,000 while even the cheapest model will still set you back $799.

This is a hefty sum for a new phone, and before you break out the credit cards and rush to buy it, you'll want to make sure doing so is worth it. So, the big question is, who should upgrade -- and who shouldn't.

Don't upgrade if…

For most people with a late model iPhone that's less than a few years old, the iPhone 14 upgrade most likely is not worth paying for because the changes are mostly incremental. That's especially true if you are not going to spring for one of the Pro models.

The Pro and Pro Max both include a new A16 chip but neither of the entry level models do. Instead, last year's A15 got some minor improvements in CPU and GPU. But the bottom line is that the entry level phones will have essentially the same processor as the iPhone 13 Pro. This is the first time since the iPhone 3G came out in 2008 that there were no upgrades to the internal components on some models.

Even the A16 chip going into the Pro models isn't a major upgrade, as the chip comes with a six-core CPU, a five-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine just like the A15. There are improvements to the cores, though, which Apple claims will boost power efficiency.

The Pro models add some other upgrades that aren't available in the entry-level phones as well. This includes an always-on screen that displays certain important information without compromising battery life as well as a new Dynamic Island that replaces the famous iPhone notch and provides enhanced functionality, including the ability to display information within the notch.

But, paying for these added features probably isn't worth upwards of $1,000 if you have a relatively new phone that has plenty of power to accomplish your everyday tasks.

As for the entry level models, the new features offered on all of the iPhone 14 series -- including a slightly improved camera that better records at low lights as well as some new safety features including the ability to sign up for a subscription service that enables satellite 911 calls even with no cell service -- simply are not going to make a huge difference in your day-to-day use.

Do upgrade if…

If you have a phone that's a few years older, though, you may want to think about upgrading -- especially if you don't want to wait a long time for a new lineup to come around. If your phone is older than, say, an iPhone 11, the camera improvements and the improved power are going to make a big impact on how your phone functions for you on a day-to-day basis.

Of course, if you are happy with your current phone and you would prefer to do other things with your money that you may view as more important, there's no reason to upgrade just for the sake of doing so. You can keep using your older "outdated" model for as long as it works for you while saving the $1,000+ you'd have spent on a new phone for purchases that excite you more.

