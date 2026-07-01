Here's Where Oklo Will Be in 5 Years (And Why You Should Buy Right Now)

Key Points

Oklo's Aurora powerhouse is expected to be operational in late 2027 or early 2028.

Oklo and Meta Platforms entered a long-term clean energy deal focused on developing nuclear powerhouses in Ohio.

Shares of Oklo have fallen more than 25% year to date.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Here's a bold prediction. In five years, Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) will be one of the most important infrastructure companies of the artificial intelligence era. The company's success hinges on its ability to deliver on its ambitious nuclear promises. Still, it's a bet many risk-loving investors are willing to make for the next half-decade.

AI data centers require an enormous amount of dispatchable electricity, and Oklo's Aurora powerhouse appears up to the task.

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Oklo plans to be fully commercially operational by late 2027 or early 2028.

The risks for Oklo mainly concern licensing from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. If there are delays or denials, competitors could catch up, and shareholders could pay the price through share dilution.

These risks seem reasonable when you consider the orders Oklo has already received. The company has more than 15 gigawatts under contract, and a signed deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is an important endorsement of its credibility.

Oklo also has more than $2 billion in cash, and its burn rate is relatively reasonable. In five years, I wouldn't be surprised to see Oklo on the high end of analysts' estimates, perhaps trading over $100 per share. Oklo is currently around half that price, so if you're bullish on power demands and Oklo's ability to meet them, now could be a great time to load up.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.