Here's Where New Trader Joe's Stores Are Opening in 2022 and 2023

Trader Joe's is one of the most beloved grocery stores of all time, thanks in part to its affordable prices and unique selection of items. In fact, the store is so popular that entire cities have launched campaigns to try to get the chain to open up a retail shop in their area.

These campaigns haven't always (or often) proved successful. But some lucky locals will soon have access to a Trader Joe's when they didn't before. The retailer is opening several new locations in 2022 and 2023. Here's where they are headed.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

Will a new Trader Joe's open near you?

According to Trader Joe's announcements on their website, these are some of the new stores that opened very recently and that are on schedule to arrive in 2023:

Tigard, Oregon: This store is the one of the newest additions to the Trader Joe's lineup. Located at 16200 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, OR 97224, it opened its doors on Friday Oct. 28, 2022.

This store is the one of the newest additions to the Trader Joe's lineup. Located at 16200 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, OR 97224, it opened its doors on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. Providence, Rhode Island: Starting Thursday Nov. 3, 2022, Rhode Islanders will be able to shop at a local Trader Joe's store in their area.

Starting Thursday Nov. 3, 2022, Rhode Islanders will be able to shop at a local Trader Joe's store in their area. Glastonbury, Connecticut: Trader Joe's announced this new location in the Nutmeg State is on the way in 2023.

Trader Joe's announced this new location in the Nutmeg State is on the way in 2023. Draper, Utah: Residents will see this store in 2023 as well, although the month of opening has not yet been announced.

Other store openings that already occurred in 2022 included locations in Yorktown NY; the midtown area in Miami, Florida; Parker, Colorado; Santa Monica, California; Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; Downtown Bethesda, Maryland; Eagan, Minnesota; and Mentor, Ohio.

What if Trader Joe's isn't coming to you?

If your location is not on this list, it's understandable if you're disappointed. And, the reality is, it can be difficult to determine exactly where the store will end up next. Trader Joe's doesn't have a set formula or requirements that it publishes to reveal how it chooses locations. However, past research has shown the stores generally tend to open in areas with a household median income that's around $10,000 higher than average.

The good news is, if no Trader Joe's is headed your way, there are plenty of other places where you may be able to get great bargains to keep your credit card spending down at the grocery store.

Some other top picks for stores with good prices on groceries include:

Aldi

Market Basket

WinCo

Grocery Outlet

Save a Lot

Lidl

While many of these stores don't offer the unique Trader Joe's favorites many people rave about, they still provide the chance to shop for your family at a reasonable price.

Of course, no matter what grocery stores are in your area, you can also save money by using a rewards card that offers bonus points, cash back, or miles for grocery store purchases and by comparing prices on products you buy often. With inflation pushing grocery prices up, it's worth the effort -- even if you won't be able to find those bargains in Trader Joe's aisles.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.