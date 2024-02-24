Here's Where I Think Interest Rates Will Go in 2024 -- And What It Could Mean for Your Portfolio

It would be fair to say that most experts entered 2024 with aggressive expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with the market pricing in a total of six rate cuts at the beginning of the year. However, recent data suggests that higher rates may stick around for a while. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss what they're expecting now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 22, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has nearly tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2024

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.