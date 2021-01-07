Here's Where Chase Freedom Cards Earn 5% Back to Start 2021

Image source: Getty Images

With 2021 underway, there's a new set of rotating bonus categories available for two Chase Freedom cards.

The Chase Freedom, which is no longer open to applications, is the original Chase card to offer rotating bonus categories. Its replacement, the Chase Freedom Flex℠, also offers this valuable perk.

If you have either of these top credit cards, you can now activate your bonus categories for this quarter. You'll then earn 5% back on up to $1,500 of spending in those bonus categories. Of course, to maximize your bonus category spending, you need to know where you can earn extra rewards.

Chase's 5% back categories to start 2021

From Jan. 1 through March 31, 2021, Chase offers the following rotating bonus categories:

Wholesale clubs

Internet, cable, and phone services

Select streaming services

If you're wondering what purchases qualify for the bonus rate, check the Chase Freedom FAQs. In the "Earning Your 5% Cash Back" section, Chase answers what type of purchases are included in each bonus category. It also has a full list of eligible streaming services (it's not a lengthy list, but the major providers are there, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Spotify).

You can activate bonus categories with Chase on the Chase Bonus page. Simply enter your last name, the last four digits of your credit card number, and your ZIP code, then click "Activate Your 5%."

Note that if you have multiple Chase Freedom cards with rotating bonus categories, you must go through the activation process with each of them.

How to make the most of Chase's rotating bonus categories

Since 5% is a very high rewards rate, you should try to spend as much as is reasonable for you in Chase's rotating bonus categories. If you spend $500 per month, you'll max out your bonus rewards by reaching the $1,500 spending cap for the quarter. That earns you $75 cash back (which you can also turn into 7,500 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points if you have a Chase travel card).

You shouldn't, however, overspend just because you're earning 5% back. The best approach is to fit as much of your regular expenses as possible into those bonus categories. Here are a few pointers that can help:

Update your payment method for streaming services and utilities: Set up your Chase Freedom card as the default payment method for any streaming services you use, plus your internet, cable, and phone services.

Shop for essentials at wholesale clubs: You can likely get most of your food, toiletries, and similar items at wholesale clubs. Since groceries in particular are a big expense for most consumers, this is a good way to spend more in your card's bonus categories. Keep in mind that many wholesale clubs offer online ordering, which can help if the locations aren't nearby.

See if you can pay for services in advance: Some streaming providers offer annual and monthly packages. By paying for a year of service in advance, you spend more in a bonus category -- and you may also get a better deal. Cable, internet, and phone service providers often accept advance payments as well.

Other Chase Freedom bonus categories

The original Chase Freedom only offers rotating bonus categories. As the upgraded version of that card, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ offers more. It also earns:

5% back at grocery stores for the first year, up to a spending cap of $12,000

5% back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program

5% back on rides with Lyft through March 2022

3% back on restaurant purchases

3% back at drugstores

Chase has one more card in its Freedom lineup, the Chase Freedom Unlimited®. If you have that card, there are no rotating bonus categories to activate. Instead, it offers 1.5% back on all non-bonus purchases. That's more than the 1% back offered by the other Chase Freedom cards.

One thing all the Chase Freedom cards have in common is impressive bonus rewards. If you have the Chase Freedom or the Chase Freedom Flex℠, then it's important to activate those bonus categories and start getting more back.

Our credit card expert uses the card we reveal below, and it could earn you $1,148 (seriously)

As long as you pay them off each month, credit cards are a no-brainer for savvy Americans. They protect against fraud far better than debit cards, help raise your credit score, and can put hundreds (or thousands!) of dollars in rewards back in your pocket each year.

But with so many cards out there, you need to choose wisely. This top-rated card offers the ability to pay 0% interest on purchases into 2022, has some of the most generous cash back rewards we’ve ever seen (up to 5%!), and somehow still sports a $0 annual fee.

That’s why our expert – who has reviewed hundreds of cards – signed up for this one personally. Click here to get free access to our expert’s top pick.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.