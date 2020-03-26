Here's When to Expect Your Coronavirus Stimulus Check

The massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package contains several provisions designed to help Americans through the COVID-19 pandemic and the expected recession.

Perhaps the most notable provision for everyday Americans are the "stimulus checks," which are one-time payments to most households designed to quickly get money in the hands of the American public, especially those who are facing financial difficulty as a result of the outbreak.

How much will you get?

The stimulus payments are set at $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples who file joint tax returns. There's also a $500 payment for each qualified child. So, a married couple with two children could receive $3,400.

The full stimulus payment will be given to Americans with adjusted gross income (AGI) under certain thresholds on their most recently filed tax return -- 2019, or 2018 if that hasn't been filed yet. With AGI above these thresholds, the payments are gradually reduced. Here's a quick guide to help determine if you qualify.

Tax Filing Status (2018 or 2019) You'll get a full stimulus payment with AGI: You'll get a partial stimulus payment with AGI: You'll get no stimulus payment with AGI: Single $0-$75,000 $75,001-$99,000 Over $99,000 Head of Household $0-$112,500 $112,501-$146,500 Over $146,500 Married Filing Jointly $0-$150,000 $150,001-$198,000 Over $198,000

Americans with no income or who rely solely on Social Security for other government benefits are eligible as well, even if they haven't been required to file tax returns.

It's also worth noting that even though it's being referred to as a "stimulus check," don't necessarily expect a check in the mail. If you used direct deposit on your latest tax return, your stimulus payment will be deposited in the same way. You'll only get a check in the mail if you didn't receive a tax refund on your latest return, or if you chose to have a check mailed to you then.

When will you get your stimulus check?

One of the central goals of the stimulus bill is to get money into the hands of Americans fast.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday morning that direct deposits would take place within three weeks, which means that Americans who receive their stimulus money electronically could expect to receive theirs by April 16. And while Mnuchin didn't specifically say so, if your stimulus payment is coming through the mail, it's reasonable to expect it to take a little while longer.

