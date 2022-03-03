Here’s What’s More Expensive As Inflation Continues To Rise

Inflation keeps going up, and it shows no signs of abating. The January CPI inflation report shows that consumers’ wallets continue to bear the brunt of some of the highest inflation in decades.

Prices in January increased 0.6%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, higher than the 0.5% increase in December. The price for goods and services has increased 7.5% from January 2021 to January 2022, accounting for the highest inflation rate since February 1982.

Common household purchases—everything from food and clothing to gas—continue to be significantly more expensive than a year ago.

What was once thought by the Federal Reserve to be “transitory” inflation is now sticking around much longer than expected—and it remains unclear when Americans will feel any relief.

Items That Are More Expensive Because of Inflation

These items have seen some of the highest gains over the past 12 months:

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs: 12.2% increase

12.2% increase Fruits and vegetables: 5.6% increase

5.6% increase Electricity: 10.7% increase

10.7% increase Furniture and bedding: 17% increase

17% increase Women’s dresses: 11.1% increase

11.1% increase Jewelry and watches: 6.2% increase

6.2% increase Rent of primary residences: 3.8% increase

Things like gasoline and airfare saw giant price increases over the last year, partly due to prices being deflated by lack of demand at the onset of the pandemic (used cars and trucks, for example, saw a 40.5% price increase from January 2021 to January 2022).

Read more: Gas Prices Were Already Rising Before Russia Invaded Ukraine. What’s Next?

The increase in prices is nationwide, with little difference between regions. The CPI report reveals that the Midwest saw a 7.9% increase in prices over the year, with the south trailing just behind it with a 7.8% increase.

When Will Inflation Go Down?

Reports in January suggested that inflation would start to subside by the end of the year, but some lawmakers now worry that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could drive inflation higher. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that “we don’t know what the real effect on the U.S. economy will be” in terms of the Ukraine invasion.

Both Russia and Ukraine export important commodities such as wheat, the price of which is already soaring. American bread makers already fear that increased costs will be passed down to consumers.

Inflation first became an issue in Spring 2021 when the nation was emerging from strict Covid-19 protocols. A mixture of rebounding demand, supply chain issues and labor shortages started pushing prices up—but they’ve yet to stop rising.

Recent polls show that nine out of 10 Americans are worried about inflation.

During his State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden acknowledged the difficulties Americans face due to rising inflation. He proposed solutions such as lowering prices for electric cars so Americans can avoid higher gas prices, but failed to provide any concrete plans for curbing food or housing prices.

The Federal Reserve will stick to its plan of reining in high prices by buying fewer bonds over time and implementing interest rate hikes this year. The first rate interest rate hike is expected to take place in March.

Read more: U.S. National Debt Surpasses $30 Trillion: What This Means For You

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.