Here's What's Driving Ford's Guidance Hike -- and What Isn't.

Key Points

Ford raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance by $500 million at each end of the range.

Ford's off-road trims continue to account for a sizeable chunk of total sales.

Ford Pro's paid subscriptions keep rising and bring in higher margins than vehicle sales.

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While Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors are the closest of rivals and typically follow similar global strategies, the two stocks have traded very differently. Over the past three years, General Motors' stock has surged 130%, while Ford's has been stuck in neutral with a nearly flat 1% gain. That said, Ford turned in a solid first-quarter result that topped analysts' expectations, and there were a couple of critical details investors might have missed that suggest upside in the near term.

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Ford's latest report sends a positive signal

It's always a good sign when management is confident enough in business and momentum to raise guidance, but Ford's does come with a couple of stipulations. Ford raised its adjusted EBIT guidance by $500 million on the low and high ends to a range of $8.5 billion to $10.5 billion for the full year 2026.

However, it's important for investors to note this guidance assumes a couple of things. First, it assumes no U.S. recession or prolonged disruptions from the Iran conflict. Second, it also assumes roughly $1 billion in new commodity headwinds from higher aluminum prices. Ford has had aluminum supply problems stemming from the Novelis plant fire last year and its bumpy recovery. It is expected to restart this month, but ramping up volume production will take time.

Without that incident, investors could easily see an alternate reality where this guidance raise was more significant. What's just as important to investors is what's still driving this guidance raise and Ford's near-term upside.

Two key factors for Ford investors to watch

One factor driving Ford's near-term upside is the progress with software subscription revenue. Ford Pro, responsible for commercial vehicle sales, has been a massive profit driver for the company, with margins exceeding its traditional Ford Blue division. One reason for its higher margins is its software subscription business, with paid commercial subscriptions at Ford Pro rising 30% year over year to 879,000.

Another reason for upside is that Ford's off-road trims were surprisingly 25% of its U.S. vehicle mix during the first quarter. These are higher-margin sales and higher average transaction prices (ATPs). You can even throw in the upcoming momentum from Ford's current employee pricing promotion, which will help sell full-size trucks during the important spring and summer seasons.

Ultimately, what investors should take away from Ford's first quarter and its near-term upside is that a strong sales mix, favoring off-road and higher-trim options, and rising commercial high-margin subscriptions, are simply good for business. On the flip side, Ford has ample cash and liquidity to weather a potential recession or prolonged high gas prices from a lengthy Iran conflict. Ford's stock price has been stuck in neutral, but the near-term upside is there.

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Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.