Here's What's Concerning About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' (NYSE:WH) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$524m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$387m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.7% it's much better. NYSE:WH Return on Capital Employed September 26th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 18% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 21% gain to shareholders who've held over the last three years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

If you'd like to know more about Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

While Wyndham Hotels & Resorts isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

