Here's What's Concerning About Willamette Valley Vineyards' (NASDAQ:WVVI) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Willamette Valley Vineyards:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$3.4m ÷ (US$93m - US$7.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Willamette Valley Vineyards has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Beverage industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Willamette Valley Vineyards' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Willamette Valley Vineyards' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Willamette Valley Vineyards doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.9% from 8.7% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Willamette Valley Vineyards. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 20% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Willamette Valley Vineyards does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

While Willamette Valley Vineyards isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

