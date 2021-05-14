Here's What's Concerning About Wah Fu Education Group's (NASDAQ:WAFU) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Wah Fu Education Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = US$153k ÷ (US$15m - US$4.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

Therefore, Wah Fu Education Group has an ROCE of 1.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.7%.

NasdaqCM:WAFU Return on Capital Employed May 14th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Wah Fu Education Group, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Wah Fu Education Group's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Wah Fu Education Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 27% over the last four years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 31%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Wah Fu Education Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 239% return over the last year, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Wah Fu Education Group (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

