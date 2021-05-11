Here's What's Concerning About Tootsie Roll Industries' (NYSE:TR) Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR), we weren't too hopeful.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tootsie Roll Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$61m ÷ (US$979m - US$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Tootsie Roll Industries has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 9.3%.

NYSE:TR Return on Capital Employed May 11th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tootsie Roll Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Tootsie Roll Industries, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Tootsie Roll Industries, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Tootsie Roll Industries becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 8.9% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

