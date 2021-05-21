Here's What's Concerning About Thor Industries' (NYSE:THO) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Thor Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$570m ÷ (US$6.4b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

So, Thor Industries has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Auto industry average of 9.4% it's much better.

NYSE:THO Return on Capital Employed May 21st 2021

In the above chart we have measured Thor Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Thor Industries here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Thor Industries Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Thor Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 29%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. However it looks like Thor Industries might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Thor Industries is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 107% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 4 warning signs facing Thor Industries that you might find interesting.

