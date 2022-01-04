Here's What's Concerning About Surmodics' (NASDAQ:SRDX) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Surmodics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$4.2m ÷ (US$195m - US$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Surmodics has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.2%.

NasdaqGS:SRDX Return on Capital Employed January 4th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Surmodics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Surmodics.

So How Is Surmodics' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Surmodics' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.5% from 18% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Surmodics is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 98% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Surmodics does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

