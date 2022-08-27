Here's What's Concerning About RadNet's (NASDAQ:RDNT) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on RadNet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$81m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$405m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, RadNet has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 10%. NasdaqGM:RDNT Return on Capital Employed August 27th 2022

In the above chart we have measured RadNet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering RadNet here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at RadNet, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.4% from 7.4% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that RadNet is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 101% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

RadNet does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for RadNet that you might be interested in.

