Here's What's Concerning About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's (NYSE:LOMA) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AR$12b ÷ (AR$94b - AR$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Basic Materials industry average of 15%.

NYSE:LOMA Return on Capital Employed December 8th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima.

What Can We Tell From Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 16% from 54% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 17% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 34% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima that we think you should be aware of.

While Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

