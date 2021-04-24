Here's What's Concerning About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's (NYSE:LOMA) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AR$8.9b ÷ (AR$71b - AR$15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Basic Materials industry.

NYSE:LOMA Return on Capital Employed April 24th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 47% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a side note, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 22% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 69% over the last three years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

