Here's What's Concerning About Jerash Holdings (US)'s (NASDAQ:JRSH) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Jerash Holdings (US) is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$10m ÷ (US$86m - US$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Jerash Holdings (US) has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Luxury industry.

In the above chart we have measured Jerash Holdings (US)'s prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Jerash Holdings (US) Tell Us?

In terms of Jerash Holdings (US)'s historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 14% from 43% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Jerash Holdings (US) has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 16% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Jerash Holdings (US). However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 36% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Jerash Holdings (US), we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Jerash Holdings (US) isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

