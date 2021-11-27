Here's What's Concerning About Hemisphere Media Group's (NASDAQ:HMTV) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. On that note, looking into Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hemisphere Media Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = US$31m ÷ (US$604m - US$73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Hemisphere Media Group has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 9.1%.

NasdaqGM:HMTV Return on Capital Employed November 27th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Hemisphere Media Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hemisphere Media Group.

What Can We Tell From Hemisphere Media Group's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Hemisphere Media Group. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 7.8% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Hemisphere Media Group to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Hemisphere Media Group is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 28% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Hemisphere Media Group (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Hemisphere Media Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

