Here's What's Concerning About GoodRx Holdings' (NASDAQ:GDRX) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on GoodRx Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = US$34m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$80m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, GoodRx Holdings has an ROCE of 2.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare Services industry average of 7.6%. NasdaqGS:GDRX Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for GoodRx Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GoodRx Holdings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For GoodRx Holdings Tell Us?

In terms of GoodRx Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 33% over the last three years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On GoodRx Holdings' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that GoodRx Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 84% over the last year, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



