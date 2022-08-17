Here's What's Concerning About Gambling.com Group's (NASDAQ:GAMB) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gambling.com Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$13m ÷ (US$140m - US$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Gambling.com Group has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Media industry average of 7.4% it's much better. NasdaqGM:GAMB Return on Capital Employed August 17th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Gambling.com Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gambling.com Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Gambling.com Group Tell Us?

In terms of Gambling.com Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 18%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Gambling.com Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 20% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Like most companies, Gambling.com Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

