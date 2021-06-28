Here's What's Concerning About Fossil Group's (NASDAQ:FOSL) Returns On Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fossil Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$36m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$507m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Therefore, Fossil Group has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:FOSL Return on Capital Employed June 28th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Fossil Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Fossil Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Fossil Group's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 15% five years ago but has since fallen to 4.2%. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 55% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 38%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Key Takeaway

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 54% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

