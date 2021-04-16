Here's What's Concerning About Flowserve's (NYSE:FLS) Returns On Capital

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. Having said that, after a brief look, Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Flowserve:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = US$370m ÷ (US$5.3b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Flowserve has an ROCE of 8.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:FLS Return on Capital Employed April 16th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Flowserve compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Flowserve Tell Us?

In terms of Flowserve's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 14% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Flowserve to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Flowserve's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

