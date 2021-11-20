Here's What's Concerning About Barrett Business Services' (NASDAQ:BBSI) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Barrett Business Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = US$39m ÷ (US$809m - US$357m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Barrett Business Services has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Professional Services industry.

NasdaqGS:BBSI Return on Capital Employed November 20th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Barrett Business Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Barrett Business Services.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Barrett Business Services Tell Us?

In terms of Barrett Business Services' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. However it looks like Barrett Business Services might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Barrett Business Services' current liabilities are still rather high at 44% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Barrett Business Services' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 39% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Barrett Business Services (including 1 which is concerning) .

While Barrett Business Services may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.