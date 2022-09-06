Here's What's Concerning About AMC Networks' (NASDAQ:AMCX) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AMC Networks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$578m ÷ (US$5.8b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, AMC Networks has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Media industry average of 7.5% it's much better. NasdaqGS:AMCX Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured AMC Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AMC Networks here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at AMC Networks doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 22%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. However it looks like AMC Networks might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that AMC Networks is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 55% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think AMC Networks has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing AMC Networks that you might find interesting.

While AMC Networks isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

