Here's What's Concerning About Addus HomeCare's (NASDAQ:ADUS) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Addus HomeCare is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$56m ÷ (US$965m - US$128m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Addus HomeCare has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.8%.

NasdaqGS:ADUS Return on Capital Employed August 8th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Addus HomeCare compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Addus HomeCare, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.7% from 12% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Addus HomeCare is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 173% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Addus HomeCare, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

