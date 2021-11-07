Here's What's Concerning About ACM Research's (NASDAQ:ACMR) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on ACM Research is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$25m ÷ (US$470m - US$195m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, ACM Research has an ROCE of 9.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ACM Research compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ACM Research.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at ACM Research, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 37% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, ACM Research has decreased its current liabilities to 42% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that ACM Research is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 775% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

