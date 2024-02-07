Here's What's Behind Monero's Impressive 25% Recovery Rally Today

The cryptocurrency sector is seeing a nice bounce today, with many major tokens appreciating in a rather orderly fashion. However, Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) is one top 50 token by market capitalization is absolutely rocketing higher today.

As of 3:30 p.m. ET, Monero has surged 25.1% over the past 24 hours. This move appears to reflect a partial comeback trade from yesterday's delisting crash. Top crypto exchange Binance announced that Monero and three other tokens would be delisted on Feb. 20, leading to sharp plunges in these tokens. Monero crashed more than 32% intraday yesterday on the news.

Let's dive into what's driving today's recovery in Monero.

How bad will this delisting be for Monero?

Given Binance's status as the leading global crypto exchange, at least in most jurisdictions, this delisting will certainly hurt near-term supply/demand fundamentals for Monero. With withdrawals of Monero tokens not accepted past May 20, investors will likely be quick to pull out their capital from Binance and potentially turn their Monero into stablecoins to withdraw, leading to strong selling pressure over the near term.

Monero's status as a top privacy coin appears to be a key piece of the rationale behind this delisting. Binance noted in its commentary on the reasons for the delisting that, "[w]hen a coin or token no longer meets this standard, or the industry changes, we conduct a more in-depth review and potentially delist it." Regulator concerns over how privacy tokens can obscure the identity of the buyer and seller in a transaction have some crypto exchanges looking closer at these tokens.

That said, considering today's reversion rally in Monero, it appears many in the market still believe in the underlying value of Monero as a privacy-focused payments network.

Is Monero worth buying on the dip?

I'm of the view that there are some concrete reasons why privacy tokens make sense. In the world of crypto, where all transactions are publicly available and easily viewed on the blockchain, companies using crypto to transact may not want their suppliers or customers to know how much they're paying for input costs, or how much they're charging on the back end. There are proprietary use cases and other regulatory reasons why healthcare or finance companies, for example, may not want to store data on the blockchain outside privacy-focused networks.

That said, this delisting reminds investors of the regulatory risks associated with investing in privacy coins. While today's rally is nice to see, I think the jury remains out with respect to the market's verdict on this coin. For now, I'll be watching Monero closely, and will be sure to provide more updates on this token as it finds its market equilibrium in volatile fashion over the coming days.

Should you invest $1,000 in Monero right now?

Before you buy stock in Monero, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Monero wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2024

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Monero. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.