Here's What You Should Know Ahead of PTC's Q3 Earnings Release

PTC Inc PTC is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jul 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $475.8 million, which suggests growth of 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.07, indicating a year-over-year increase of 28.9%.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.4%, on average.



PTC reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.39 per share, up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.4%. Revenues came in at $505 million, up 9% year over year (up 13% at constant currency or cc). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the earnings announcement.

Factors to Consider

Robust demand for products, especially digital transformation and software-as-a-service or SaaS, across all segments and regions is expected to have driven the bookings performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The company is also working toward accelerating the SaaS transition by increasing its Atlas platform’s capacity and improving the SaaS capabilities of its core products, among others.



Strength in the industrial Internet of things (IoT) solutions and solid demand for product lifecycle management (PLM) offerings, particularly in Europe and the Americas, are expected to have contributed to PTC’s fiscal third-quarter top line. A solid uptick in demand for ThingWorx, Creo and Windchill platforms and the Vuforia-Chalk solution is likely to have acted as a tailwind.



New deal wins on the back of synergies from strategic collaborations with ANSYS, Rockwell Automation and Microsoft are expected to have driven revenues in the quarter under review.



Subscription-centric model and contributions from Arena Solutions and Onshape are expected to have favored top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the fiscal third quarter, PTC announced the acquisition of Germany-based Intland Software for $280 million. The deal will be financed utilizing cash in hand and the amount borrowed under the company’s existing credit facility. Based in Stuttgart, Intland Software develops and markets the Codebeamer Application Lifecycle Management (“ALM”) software products, which includes a cloud-ready and fully integrated solution.



Nonetheless, increasing operating expenses and macro-related headwinds are likely to have affected PTC’s performance in the fiscal third quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for PTC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



PTC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

