Here's What You Should Know Ahead of PTC's Q2 Earnings Release

PTC Inc PTC is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $479.4 million, which suggests growth of 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is at $1.10, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 1.9%.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.3%, on average.



PTC reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 95 cents per share, down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. Revenues came in at $457.7 million, up 6.7% year over year (up 8% at constant currency or cc) on strength across Core and Growth product groups and contribution from Arena. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the earnings announcement.

PTC Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PTC Inc. price-eps-surprise | PTC Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Increasing traction in bookings due to the pandemic-induced digital transformation wave and ongoing momentum in the core business is likely to have contributed to the quarterly performance.



Strength in the industrial Internet of things (IoT) solutions and solid demand for product lifecycle management (PLM) offerings, particularly in Europe and the Americas, are expected to have contributed to PTC’s fiscal second-quarter top line. A solid uptick in demand for ThingWorx, Creo and Windchill platforms and the Vuforia-Chalk solution is likely to have acted as a tailwind.



New deal wins on the back of synergies from strategic collaborations with ANSYS, Rockwell Automation and Microsoft are expected to have driven revenues in the quarter under review.



Contributions from Arena Solutions and Onshape are expected to have favored top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Arena Solutions’ takeover has been helping PTC in providing its customers (especially in the medical devices and high-tech manufacturing verticals) with a comprehensive software as a service (SaaS) solution, which encompasses computer-aided design (CAD) and PLM offerings.



The company is also working toward accelerating the SaaS transition by increasing the capacity of its Atlas platform and improving the SaaS capabilities of its core products, among others.



Increasing operating expenses and supply chain woes are likely to have affected PTC’s performance in the fiscal second quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for PTC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



PTC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may consider as our proven model shows that these have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time.



Sirius XM SIRI has an Earnings ESP of +3.23% and currently has a Zacks Rank #3. Sirius XM is scheduled to report earnings results on Apr 28. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sirius XM’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 8 cents per share and $2.13 billion, respectively. Sirius XM surpassed earnings estimates in the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22%. Shares of SIRI have lost 1.8% in the past year.

Booking Holdings BKNG has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. Booking Holdings is set to announce quarterly figures on May 4.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Booking Holdings’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at a loss of 98 cents per share and $2.51 billion, respectively. Booking Holdings surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.1%. Shares of BKNG have lost 10% in the past year.

Sony Corporation SONY has an Earnings ESP of +12.96% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Sony is slated to release quarterly numbers on May 10.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sony’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $0.82 per share and $20.82 billion, respectively. Shares of SONY have lost 21.5% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.