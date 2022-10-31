Here's What You Should Know Ahead of CDW's Q3 Earnings Release

CDW Corporation CDW is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.21 billion, suggesting growth of 17.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.52 per share, indicating an increase of 18.3% from $2.13 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

CDW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.8%.

CDW Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

CDW Corporation price-eps-surprise | CDW Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

The ongoing demand for CDW's hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, virtualization and cloud computing, is likely to have helped the company's third-quarter performance. The company’s widespread footprint, which includes its presence in the United States, U.K. and Canada, is likely to have acted as a tailwind.

The company is expected to gain as corporations spend more on security and cloud migration as more people are shifting to remote jobs or a hybrid work environment. In the last-reported quarter, CDW noted that customer spending increased by 20%, which is expected to continue in the third quarter. The rise can be attributed to customers spending more on upgrade, optimization and security of their applications.

CDW is also working to improve its capabilities to attract new customers. The third-quarter performance is likely to benefit from increasing Healthcare and Government customers and increased revenue from federal customers.

CDW's approach of encouraging organic growth and pursuing buyouts is likely to have raised the company's profile. Buyouts like Amplified IT and Focal Point Data Risk have helped to improve its educational and security capabilities, respectively.

However, pandemic-induced global supply-chain troubles and component shortages might have dented the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Increasing expenses might have acted as another headwind.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CDW this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

CDW has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these too have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

United States Cellular USM has an Earnings ESP of +47.46% and currently has a Zacks Rank #1. United States Cellular is scheduled to report earnings on Nov 4. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United States Cellular’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 20 cents per share and $1.03 billion, respectively. United States Cellular surpassed earnings estimates in three of the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.6%. Shares of USM lost 1.8% in the past year.

Marriott International MAR has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and currently has a Zacks Rank #1. Marriott International is scheduled to report earnings on Nov 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marriott International’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.69 per share and $5.27 billion, respectively. Marriott International surpassed earnings estimates in the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 18.6%. Shares of MAR lost 1.4% in the past year.

SPX Technologies SPXC has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. SPX Technologies is scheduled to report earnings on Nov 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPX Technologies to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 66 cents per share and $352 million, respectively. SPX Technologies surpassed earnings estimates in three of the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 9.1%. Shares of SPXC increased 12.4% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marriott International, Inc. (MAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



CDW Corporation (CDW): Free Stock Analysis Report



SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.